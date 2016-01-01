Search
Page 6/16

Latest Stories

How Staying at a Nude Swingers Resort Changed My View Of Sex and Relationships
Travel
How Staying at a Nude Swingers Resort Changed My View Of Sex and Relationships
Who knew spending a week naked, surrounded by strangers and sex, could feel so normal?
Asking Your Tinder Matches To Help You Write A Love Story Yields Some Interesting Results
Video
Asking Your Tinder Matches To Help You Write A Love Story Yields Some Interesting Results
One of these guys seems really into Ryan Gosling.
The Best NYC Date Restaurants, According to Chefs and Food Professionals
Food & Drink
The Best NYC Date Restaurants, According to Chefs and Food Professionals
Just try not to drool in front of your date.
What The Rise Of Female Solo Travel Says About Today’s Single Culture
Travel
What The Rise Of Female Solo Travel Says About Today’s Single Culture
It's more than OK to go at it alone.
This Is Why People Are So Obsessed With Their Dating Zodiacs
Dating
This Is Why People Are So Obsessed With Their Dating Zodiacs
To the astrology-is-bullshit people, I get it. But I’ve always been a believer.
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
Narratives
Why I’m Glad I Didn’t Have A Serious Relationship Until Age 27
I watched as my friends paired off with their respective partners, slowly turning into versions of themselves I didn’t recognize.
This Is What Your First Week On Tinder Looks Like
Video
This Is What Your First Week On Tinder Looks Like
Liking, noping, and messaging, oh my.
5 Highly Specific Ways To Come Back From A Sexting Fail
Dating Tips
5 Highly Specific Ways To Come Back From A Sexting Fail
Your dignity is calling.
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Was He Lying When He Said ‘I Love You?’
Lying is the least of his problems.
The Best Miami Date Restaurants, According To Local Industry Greats
Food & Drink
The Best Miami Date Restaurants, According To Local Industry Greats
Consider this your go-to handbook.
Previous PageNext Page
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property