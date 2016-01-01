Search
Page 5/16

Latest Stories

Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Dating Experiments
Ditching The Bar For My First Dates Was Actually A Clutch Choice
Could you get through a first date without liquid courage?
Dear Kadeejah: I Ghosted A Girl And Now I Want To Take It Back
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: I Ghosted A Girl And Now I Want To Take It Back
Stop haunting, it's creepy.
My Gift To You: 5 Etiquette Pointers for All Men on Tinder
Dating Tips
My Gift To You: 5 Etiquette Pointers for All Men on Tinder
This is a PSA (Public Swipe Announcement).
My Year-Long Love With An Undocumented Immigrant
Narratives
My Year-Long Love With An Undocumented Immigrant
Dating someone undocumented taught me hard lessons about American life and love.
We Went Ahead and Fixed the Worst Tinder Conversation Starters
Dating Tips
We Went Ahead and Fixed the Worst Tinder Conversation Starters
Heart-eye emojis are so played out.
My Single Registry: Please Buy These Gifts For Me
Living
My Single Registry: Please Buy These Gifts For Me
This is the celebration singledom deserves.
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Health & Wellness
I Was My Partner’s Therapist And I Didn’t Know It
Part GF, part Psy.D.
Non-Monogamy Diaries: 6 Days, 5 Dates, And A Boyfriend In Another City
Dating Stories
Non-Monogamy Diaries: 6 Days, 5 Dates, And A Boyfriend In Another City
I feel like these dates are the equivalent of running the engine just to keep warm.
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Dating
Why I’m A Hard No On Following People I’m Dating
Let’s keep our worlds separate for now, shall we?
What It’s Like Dating When You’re Living — Yes, Living — With Your Ex
Living
What It’s Like Dating When You’re Living — Yes, Living — With Your Ex
Nothing makes it easy, per se.
Previous PageNext Page
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property