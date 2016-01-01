Search
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Dating Tips
Your dating history matters.
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
College
Consider this your handbook.
The Decoder: Does This Text Mean ‘I Want To Play The Field?’
Dating Tips
We get to the bottom of these WTF texts.
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Entertainment
Yep, celebrities use dating apps too — and these 10 stars are proof.
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
Dating Experiments
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Dating Experiments
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.
Confessions Of An Introvert: How Meeting People Online Taught Me To Date IRL
Dating
Couldn’t I find one guy who was allergic to the same kind of fun that I was?
ICYMI: JLo Swipes On Tinder
Video
Jennifer Lopez shares some hilarious dating advice in this Tinder swipe session.
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
Dating Tips
It's not rude to be direct.
7 Real Women On The Best First Date They’ve Ever Been On
First Dates
Sometimes you end up in Vegas.
