Latest Stories
Dating Tips
Why You Should Date More Than One Person At A Time — And Why You Shouldn’t
Your dating history matters.
College
How To Date A Guy In The Same Frat As Your Ex
Consider this your handbook.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Does This Text Mean ‘I Want To Play The Field?’
We get to the bottom of these WTF texts.
Entertainment
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Yep, celebrities use dating apps too — and these 10 stars are proof.
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.
Dating Experiments
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.
Dating
Confessions Of An Introvert: How Meeting People Online Taught Me To Date IRL
Couldn’t I find one guy who was allergic to the same kind of fun that I was?
Video
ICYMI: JLo Swipes On Tinder
Jennifer Lopez shares some hilarious dating advice in this Tinder swipe session.