Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Video
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Would you live up to her standards?
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
Narratives
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
7:04 p.m.: My heart is jumping beneath my gigantic winter coat — how have I managed to mess this up again?
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.
Dear Kadeejah: Should I Dump My Boyfriend Because He’s Terrible In Bed?
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: Should I Dump My Boyfriend Because He’s Terrible In Bed?
It's harder to find a solid partner than a partner who can get rock solid.
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
Dating
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
It's less about you than you might think.
I Tested These Sweat-Proof Solutions On My Dates
Style & Beauty
I Tested These Sweat-Proof Solutions On My Dates
Came through drippin'...or did I?
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
Narratives
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
My refusal to date younger guys almost made me miss out on my future husband.
A Brief History of Online Dating
Dating
A Brief History of Online Dating
Some super weird stuff happened before Tinder swiped onto the scene.
This Is How Feminists Decide Who Pays For The First Date
Money
This Is How Feminists Decide Who Pays For The First Date
Giving new meaning to "it's complicated."
