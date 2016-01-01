Page 2/4
Video
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Would you live up to her standards?
Narratives
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
7:04 p.m.: My heart is jumping beneath my gigantic winter coat — how have I managed to mess this up again?
Dating Tips
What To Know About Dating Someone Who’s Openly Non-Monogamous
Most people who are dating online are actually already practicing some form of non-monogamy — they just aren’t communicating about it.
Dating Tips
If You Don’t Have These Things Figured Out In Your 20s, You’re Doing It Right
Ideally, I’d like to be that octogenarian lady who’s just found out she’s into naughty cosplay.
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: Should I Dump My Boyfriend Because He’s Terrible In Bed?
It's harder to find a solid partner than a partner who can get rock solid.
Dating
This Is The Reason Some Guys Never Want To Meet IRL
It's less about you than you might think.
Style & Beauty
I Tested These Sweat-Proof Solutions On My Dates
Came through drippin'...or did I?
Narratives
My Super Strict Dating Standards Were A Huge Mistake — Here’s Why You Should Stop Following Yours
My refusal to date younger guys almost made me miss out on my future husband.