Why I Always Talk About My Ex On First Dates
Narratives
Why I Always Talk About My Ex On First Dates
Honesty is the best policy, right?
Our Cities Are Destroying Our Love Lives
Living
Our Cities Are Destroying Our Love Lives
We are social animals, but we are not meant for this.
How To Get Ghosted In 12 Days
Dating Experiments
How To Get Ghosted In 12 Days
Turns out, it’s harder than you think.
How You Act On A First Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign
First Dates
How You Act On A First Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Thank your lucky stars.
Please Don’t Call It ‘Coming Out’
Narratives
Please Don’t Call It ‘Coming Out’
I wasn’t hiding anything.
I Went To A Psychic And An Astrologer About My Love Life. Oh, Wow.
Narratives
I Went To A Psychic And An Astrologer About My Love Life. Oh, Wow.
My bias revealed my truth.
7 Women Reveal The Worst Things They’ve Done On A First Date
Dating Stories
7 Women Reveal The Worst Things They’ve Done On A First Date
You try getting stuck with a toilet-paper enthusiast.
Extracurricular Activities: An Iowa State University Junior’s Week On Tinder
College
Extracurricular Activities: An Iowa State University Junior’s Week On Tinder
See: very cute farmers.
The 8 Lies We Tell Our Family About Our Dating Lives
Video
The 8 Lies We Tell Our Family About Our Dating Lives
"It's really hard to find a great guy these days."
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Dating Experiments
I Brought Up My Exes And Other ‘Taboo’ Topics On My First Dates
Is honesty really the best policy?
