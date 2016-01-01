Page 2/16
Latest Stories
Narratives
Why I Always Talk About My Ex On First Dates
Honesty is the best policy, right?
Living
Our Cities Are Destroying Our Love Lives
We are social animals, but we are not meant for this.
Dating Experiments
How To Get Ghosted In 12 Days
Turns out, it’s harder than you think.
First Dates
How You Act On A First Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Thank your lucky stars.
Narratives
Please Don’t Call It ‘Coming Out’
I wasn’t hiding anything.
Narratives
I Went To A Psychic And An Astrologer About My Love Life. Oh, Wow.
My bias revealed my truth.
Dating Stories
7 Women Reveal The Worst Things They’ve Done On A First Date
You try getting stuck with a toilet-paper enthusiast.
College
Extracurricular Activities: An Iowa State University Junior’s Week On Tinder
See: very cute farmers.