Search
Page 15/16

Latest Stories

10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Entertainment
10 Celebrities Who Have Used Dating Apps
Yep, celebrities use dating apps too — and these 10 stars are proof.
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
Dating Experiments
I Messaged Guys On Tinder Using Exclusively ‘Parks And Rec’ Quotes And Documented The Results
You are a beautiful, talented, brilliant, powerful musk ox.
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Dating Experiments
I Went On A Date Every Day For 2 Weeks — Here’s What Happened
Yes, you can get over your ex in two weeks.
Confessions Of An Introvert: How Meeting People Online Taught Me To Date IRL
Dating
Confessions Of An Introvert: How Meeting People Online Taught Me To Date IRL
Couldn’t I find one guy who was allergic to the same kind of fun that I was?
ICYMI: JLo Swipes On Tinder
Video
ICYMI: JLo Swipes On Tinder
Jennifer Lopez shares some hilarious dating advice in this Tinder swipe session.
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
Dating Tips
12 Radically Honest Questions To Ask Your Dates
It's not rude to be direct.
7 Real Women On The Best First Date They’ve Ever Been On
First Dates
7 Real Women On The Best First Date They’ve Ever Been On
Sometimes you end up in Vegas.
The Best LA Date Restaurants, According to Local Industry Greats
Food & Drink
The Best LA Date Restaurants, According to Local Industry Greats
Consider this insider guide your new go-to date handbook.
I Dated My Next Door Neighbor And Here’s What I Learned
Narratives
I Dated My Next Door Neighbor And Here’s What I Learned
Dating my neighbor was like eating at a fast-food restaurant. Everything was quick and convenient.
Your Perfect NYC Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign
Date Ideas
Your Perfect NYC Date, According To Your Zodiac Sign
For the ideal night out, look to the stars.
Previous PageNext Page
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property