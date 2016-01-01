Page 13/16
Latest Stories
Video
Watch What Happens When JVN And Antoni Take Over Tinder
Pass the tissues, because JVN and Antoni are making us cry laughing... again.
College
Please, For The Love of God, Don’t Take Classes With Your Boyfriend
I beg of you.
Dating Experiments
I Demanded Answers From Men Who Had Ghosted Me
I ain't afraid of no ghosts.
Narratives
I Moved To LA For A Tinder Relationship That Lasted Two Weeks, But I Don’t Regret It — Here’s Why
It was over shortly after his dog chewed through my underwear.
Narratives
3 LGBTQ Women Share What It’s Like To Come Out In Your Mid-20s And Later
Now they're comfortable in their sexual identity and navigating the dating world.
Travel
The First Trip With My Boyfriend Told Me Everything I Needed To Know About Our Relationship
Getting stuck on a bus for hours is a surefire way to test a new romance.
Narratives
The Boy Who Taught Me That Bigotry Isn’t Always Forever
Nazi skins were not going to stand in the way of me and my first real boyfriend.
Video
Turns Out Kiiara Really Puts Her Dates Through The Ringer
Would you live up to her standards?
Narratives
Almost Missed Connections: It Took Us 2 Months, A Trip Across The Atlantic, And A Subway Delay Before We Finally Met IRL
7:04 p.m.: My heart is jumping beneath my gigantic winter coat — how have I managed to mess this up again?
Dating Tips
Dear Kadeejah: Should I Dump My Boyfriend Because He’s Terrible In Bed?
It's harder to find a solid partner than a partner who can get rock solid.