Search
Page 12/16

Latest Stories

We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
Dating Stories
We Had The DTR Talk And I Chose To Stay Single
You say all women want a relationship. I say, yeah right.
Rosé Cocktail Recipes You Can Impress Dates With All Year
Food & Drink
Rosé Cocktail Recipes You Can Impress Dates With All Year
Whoever says rosé is just for summer is wrong.
Is The Meet-Cute Dead?
Dating
Is The Meet-Cute Dead?
Meeting in real life has some advantages, but nothing that apps can’t match.
The 5 Different Kinds Of Dining Hall Dates You’ll Go On
College
The 5 Different Kinds Of Dining Hall Dates You’ll Go On
Meal points: use 'em or lose 'em
This Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me at 4 a.m.
Dating Stories
This Is The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened To Me at 4 a.m.
Fyi, you don't have a curfew anymore.
‘So, Why Are You Single?’ I’ll Give You 29 Reasons
Dating Tips
‘So, Why Are You Single?’ I’ll Give You 29 Reasons
Cue: eye roll.
Is Your Go-To First Date Outfit Dirty? Here’s How To Get Smells Out Fast
Style & Beauty
Is Your Go-To First Date Outfit Dirty? Here’s How To Get Smells Out Fast
We'll never think about vodka the same way again.
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Style & Beauty
This Is What My Pre-Going Out Ritual Really Looks Like
Do you like to cleanse your face or cleanse bad spirits?
A Single Woman Calls B.S. On Things People Say Are Better With A Partner
Dating
A Single Woman Calls B.S. On Things People Say Are Better With A Partner
A table for one, please.
The Best First Dates To Go On Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Date Ideas
The Best First Dates To Go On Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Let us at least take this decision off of your plate.
Previous PageNext Page
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property