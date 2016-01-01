Search
Page 11/16

Latest Stories

A Letter To People Who Share Meals On A First Date
Food & Drink
A Letter To People Who Share Meals On A First Date
I like my filet all to myself, TYVM.
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Dating
Man City Football Superstars Take Over This Guy’s Tinder Date
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
Dating
Do You Have Too Many Choices On Dating Apps — Or Is That Not A Thing?
There’s a difference between less likely to settle down and less likely to settle.
10 Things We Did When We Saw Our Ex Around Campus
College
10 Things We Did When We Saw Our Ex Around Campus
Peek-a-(notmy)boo
What Bachelorette Parties Would Look Like If We Celebrated Being Single
Living
What Bachelorette Parties Would Look Like If We Celebrated Being Single
Bring on the “I’m free” balloons.
Why You Should Travel Without Your S.O. When You’re In A Relationship
Travel
Why You Should Travel Without Your S.O. When You’re In A Relationship
Keeping my phone (and heart) on airplane mode.
7 Perks Of Being Newly Single
Dating
7 Perks Of Being Newly Single
Sweet, sweet freedom.
The $wipe: What A 25-Year-Old Single in NYC Spends on Dating
Money
The $wipe: What A 25-Year-Old Single in NYC Spends on Dating
Several kinds of hangovers ensue.
The Best Chicago Date Restaurants, According To Local Industry Greats
Food & Drink
The Best Chicago Date Restaurants, According To Local Industry Greats
Your neighborhood deep dish spot just might not cut it.
Here’s How to Channel Your Inner Jonah Hill On A First Date
Style & Beauty
Here’s How to Channel Your Inner Jonah Hill On A First Date
These are the best lewks to copy from the style icon himself.
Previous PageNext Page
All About Us
What's Swipe Life?Our TeamMarketing BlogTech BlogSubmit Your Story
Get The App!
Apple StoreGoogle Play
FYI
PrivacyTermsCookie PolicyIntellectual Property