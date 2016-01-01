Page 10/16
Latest Stories
Food & Drink
The Best Date Bars In NYC: Where The Experts Go to Drink (And Impress, And Maybe Even Make Out)
These food pros know exactly where to go to impress, or cuddle up somewhere dark, cozy, and off the beaten path.
Health & Wellness
These 6 Single Women Wrote Love Letters To Themselves
Never have I ever met someone so damn cool.
Video
James Maslow Joins Tinder
We could look at his profile all day.
Dating Tips
The Decoder: Is He Trying To End It With This Text?
Travel
Lessons I Learned Hooking Up Abroad in the New Age of HIV
Despite advances against HIV, casual sex while traveling can still be risky. I found out the hard way in Mexico City.
Dating Stories
5 Real People Share The First Dating App Conversation They Had With Their Partner
Behold the next generation of the meet-cute.
Style & Beauty
So You’ve Got a Zit And Your Date is in Two Hours
Pop it? Pick it? Cover it? A derm tells all.
Money
Do Millennials Care About How Much Money Their Date Makes?
Men are still more likely to cover a greater portion of expenses in heterosexual relationships.